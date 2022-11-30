Watch CBS News
Man accused of trying to use stolen credit cards at Target in Roseville

ROSEVILLE - Authorities are searching for a man accused of trying to use stolen credit cards at a Target in Placer County. 

On November 11, the man walked into a Target on Douglas Boulevard in Roseville and allegedly tried to use stolen credit cards to buy gift cards, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

Stolen credit card suspect in Roseville
Placer County Sheriff's Office

The credit cards had been earlier that day during a vehicle burglary at Cavitt Junior High School in Granite Bay, the sheriff's office says.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call sheriff's Detective Crawford at (916) 652-2423.

