Man accused of trying to use stolen credit cards at Target in Roseville
ROSEVILLE - Authorities are searching for a man accused of trying to use stolen credit cards at a Target in Placer County.
On November 11, the man walked into a Target on Douglas Boulevard in Roseville and allegedly tried to use stolen credit cards to buy gift cards, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.
The credit cards had been earlier that day during a vehicle burglary at Cavitt Junior High School in Granite Bay, the sheriff's office says.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call sheriff's Detective Crawford at (916) 652-2423.
