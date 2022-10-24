Watch CBS News
Man accused of East Sacramento homicide to appear in court Monday

SACRAMENTO - The man accused of shooting and killing a man in an affluent neighborhood of Sacramento last week is scheduled to appear in court Monday. 

Desean Basser Jr. is accused of shooting Charles Starzynski on October 20.  Starzynski had just stepped out of the car for a weekly game of pinochle with friends and was shot, authorities say. Basser Jr. had also robbed Starzynski and vandalized his car.

Basser Jr. was later arrested following a lengthy SWAT standoff in connection with the shooting. He was out on bond for felony domestic violence at the time. 

"It's pretty shocking, it's really incredibly sad, to have something this extreme happen, ending in a swat showdown," said Amber Elliott, Starzynskis niece.

October 24, 2022

