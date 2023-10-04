Man accused of contacting minors for sex in Sierra Foothills arrested in wine country

NAPA COUNTY - A man has been arrested on suspicion of soliciting minors for sex.

According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, 27-year-old Dominic Allen Schmitz was arrested in Napa County by sheriff's detectives in Tuolumne County, where he was wanted on suspicion of contacting minors with sexual intent.

Dominic Allen Schmitz Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office

On Thursday, Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office detectives launched their investigation into Schmitz. Detectives interviewed several victims and witnesses and obtained video surveillance.

During the course of this investigation, detectives have been made aware of two additional incidents where Schmitz, a transient, contacted minors in the downtown Sonora area, authorities say. The first incident was reported on September 23 by staff of Sonora Union High School. The same day, Schmitz allegedly contacted several minors at a school fundraiser event at Applebee's restaurant, in Sonora City and provided one with a business card with sexually suggestive language written on it.

Following the initial Applebee's incident, Schmitz allegedly contacted Sonora High School students on Washington Street.

Schmitz is now facing charges of soliciting a minor for sex and annoying or molesting a minor.