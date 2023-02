Man stabbed to death in Stockton

STOCKTON – Police say a man was stabbed to death in Stockton overnight.

It happened just before 3 a.m. on N. El Dorado and E. Oak streets.

Stockton police say the 60-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no information on a suspect or motive.