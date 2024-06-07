Man, 45, dies after shooting at truck stop on W. Charter Way in Stockton

STOCKTON – An investigation is underway in Stockton after a man was shot and killed at a truck stop late Thursday night.

Stockton police say officers responded to the scene along the 1000 block of W. Charter Way just before midnight to investigate reports of a person shot.

First responders soon found the victim was a 45-year-old man.

Scene of the investigation early Friday morning. CBS13

Medics rushed the man to the hospital, but police say he later died from his injuries. Authorities have not yet released the name of the man.

Exactly where the shooting took place is unclear, but police had taped off the area at the stop where big rigs park.

No motive or suspect information was available.