Man, 45, dies after shooting at truck stop on W. Charter Way in Stockton

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON – An investigation is underway in Stockton after a man was shot and killed at a truck stop late Thursday night.

Stockton police say officers responded to the scene along the 1000 block of W. Charter Way just before midnight to investigate reports of a person shot.

First responders soon found the victim was a 45-year-old man.

stockton-truck-stop-shooting.jpg
Scene of the investigation early Friday morning. CBS13

Medics rushed the man to the hospital, but police say he later died from his injuries. Authorities have not yet released the name of the man.

Exactly where the shooting took place is unclear, but police had taped off the area at the stop where big rigs park. 

No motive or suspect information was available. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

First published on June 7, 2024 / 6:56 AM PDT

