Man, 22, dies after shooting in Stockton

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON – An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was fatally shot in Stockton late Sunday night.

Stockton police say officers responded to the 2600 block of Burlington Place a little after 10:30 p.m. to investigate reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a man who had a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital but police say he later died from his injuries.

Police have not released the name of the man killed.

No suspect information has been released. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on June 26, 2023 / 10:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

