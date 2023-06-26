Man, 22, dies after shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON – An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was fatally shot in Stockton late Sunday night.

Stockton police say officers responded to the 2600 block of Burlington Place a little after 10:30 p.m. to investigate reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a man who had a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital but police say he later died from his injuries.

Police have not released the name of the man killed.

No suspect information has been released.