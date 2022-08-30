Watch CBS News
Man, 21, found fatally shot in car on E. Hammer Lane in Stockton

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON – An investigation is underway in Stockton after a man was found fatally shot in a car Tuesday morning.

Stockton police say officers responded to the 800 block of E. Hammer Lane around 6:40 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man in a car who had been shot.

Medics soon pronounced him dead at the scene, police say.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation. The name of the man killed has not been released, but police say he was 21 years old. 

