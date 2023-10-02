Man, 20, dies after ATV he was on rolled over near Modesto

MODESTO – A crash involving an ATV in rural Modesto left a young Modesto man dead over the weekend, authorities say.

The crash happened a little after 3:30 p.m. along Chicago Avenue, west of Carpenter Road.

California Highway Patrol says it appears that a 15-year-old boy was driving the ATV with three other people on it. While trying to do a U-turn, the driver lost control and the ATV overturned.

Officers say a 20-year-old passenger suffered fatal injuries; two other passengers had minor injuries.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash, CHP says.