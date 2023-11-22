Man, 20, dead after shooting on March Lane in Stockton

1 dead after shooting on March Lane in Stockton

STOCKTON – An active investigation was still underway hours after a shooting that left a young man dead in Stockton late Tuesday night.

Stockton police said officers responded to the area of March Lane and Pershing Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to investigate reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Officers started first aid, but medics soon pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.

The name of the man killed has not yet been released.

Police warn that the intersection of March Lane and Pershing Avenue is closed in all directions due to the investigation.