Major injury crash shuts down southbound Highway 65 in Yuba County

Southbound Highway 65 shut down by crash in Yuba County

OLIVEHURST — A major crash shut down a stretch of Highway 65 in Yuba County for multiple hours Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol's Yuba-Sutter division said a multi-vehicle major injury crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. on the southbound side of the highway near McGowan Parkway in the Olivehurst area.

Shortly after 3 p.m., the CHP said all southbound lanes would be closed for around 2 hours while law enforcement officials processed and cleared the scene. The roadway reopened around 5 p.m.

Traffic had been diverted off at McGowan but was allowed to re-enter the highway by using the McGowan on-ramp. Caltrans said northbound traffic was not affected.

Specifics regarding the crash have not been released.

The Highway 65 corridor connects Yuba and Placer counties. Olivehurst is a city located nearly 40 miles north of Sacramento.