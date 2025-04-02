Major injury crash shuts down southbound Highway 65 in Yuba County
OLIVEHURST — A major crash shut down a stretch of Highway 65 in Yuba County for multiple hours Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
California Highway Patrol's Yuba-Sutter division said a multi-vehicle major injury crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. on the southbound side of the highway near McGowan Parkway in the Olivehurst area.
Shortly after 3 p.m., the CHP said all southbound lanes would be closed for around 2 hours while law enforcement officials processed and cleared the scene. The roadway reopened around 5 p.m.
Traffic had been diverted off at McGowan but was allowed to re-enter the highway by using the McGowan on-ramp. Caltrans said northbound traffic was not affected.
Specifics regarding the crash have not been released.
The Highway 65 corridor connects Yuba and Placer counties. Olivehurst is a city located nearly 40 miles north of Sacramento.