BART train derails, catches fire between Orinda and Lafayette stations; at least 9 injured

BART train derails between Orinda, Lafayette stations; 9 hurt BART train derails between Orinda, Lafayette stations; 9 hurt 01:49

A BART train derailed and caught fire between the Orinda and Lafayette stations Monday morning, forcing passengers to evacuate the train and leaving at least nine people hurt on the first day of 2024.

At 9:20 a.m., BART initially reported a major delay on the Antioch Line in the Antioch and SFO directions because of an equipment problem on a train between Orinda and Lafayette.

A BART car burns following a train derailment just outside the Orinda station, Jan. 1, 2024. Jason Riley

BART later said the incident began shortly after 9 a.m. when an eastbound train partially derailed just outside the Orinda stations. Two cars were reported to be on fire, BART said.

The Orinda-Moraga Fire Department responded to the derailment and said the fire had been put out.

Nine people were taken to area hospitals and their Injury status was unknown, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. Earlier Monday, the Orinda-Moraga Fire Department reported at least two minor injuries while BART initially said there were no injuries reported.

It was not immediately known what caused the train to derail.

The Orinda and Lafayette stations were closed after the derailment and Yellow line riders were advised to seek alternative transportation. There was no service between the Rockridge and Walnut Creek stations, BART said.

AC Transit was providing free bus service to cover BART station stops between the Walnut Creek and Rockridge stations, making all stops between the stations in both directions, officials said.

Traffic along Highway 24, which runs parallel with the BART line through the Orinda and Lafayette stations, was impacted in both directions during the response to the derailment and fire. Initially, the California Highway Patrol closed all lanes of Highway 24. As of 10:19 a.m., only the left lane adjacent to the BART trackway was closed in both directions.

A BART train is seen derailed just outside the Orinda station, Jan. 1, 2024. KPIX

By 11 a.m., all lanes of Highway 24 had been reopened but residual traffic delays remained.

There was no estimated time given for the Orinda and Lafayette stations to reopen, and major delays remained on the Antioch (Yellow) Line in the Antioch and San Francisco International Airport directions.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as appropriate.