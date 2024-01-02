BART service on Yellow line returns to normal following New Year's Day derailment
BART train service resumed between Rockridge and Walnut Creek stations on Tuesday, transit officials said, nearly a day after a partial derailment occurred near Orinda station.
The agency said crews worked overnight to repair the trackway and conduct safety inspections following the derailment and fire that burned two cars at about 9 a.m. Monday.
The New Year's Day derailment just outside the Orinda station happened after a computer failure prevented a train from automatically changing routes at an interlocking, according to BART officials.
Nine people who were onboard were taken to a medical center to be evaluated for potential injuries.
AC Transit provided bus service on the route during the closure.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.