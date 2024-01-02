Watch CBS News
BART service on Yellow line returns to normal following New Year's Day derailment

CBS/Bay City News Service

BART train service resumed between Rockridge and Walnut Creek stations on Tuesday, transit officials said, nearly a day after a partial derailment occurred near Orinda station.

The agency said crews worked overnight to repair the trackway and conduct safety inspections following the derailment and fire that burned two cars at about 9 a.m. Monday.

The New Year's Day derailment just outside the Orinda station happened after a computer failure prevented a train from automatically changing routes at an interlocking, according to BART officials.

Nine people who were onboard were taken to a medical center to be evaluated for potential injuries.

AC Transit provided bus service on the route during the closure. 

First published on January 2, 2024 / 7:19 AM PST

