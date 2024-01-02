BART service on Yellow line returns to normal following New Year's Day derailment

BART service restored to normal after derailment near outside Orinda station

BART train service resumed between Rockridge and Walnut Creek stations on Tuesday, transit officials said, nearly a day after a partial derailment occurred near Orinda station.

The agency said crews worked overnight to repair the trackway and conduct safety inspections following the derailment and fire that burned two cars at about 9 a.m. Monday.

BART will be running normal train service today between Rockridge and Walnut Creek stations following overnight repairs and safety inspections in the area. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) January 2, 2024

The New Year's Day derailment just outside the Orinda station happened after a computer failure prevented a train from automatically changing routes at an interlocking, according to BART officials.

Nine people who were onboard were taken to a medical center to be evaluated for potential injuries.

AC Transit provided bus service on the route during the closure.