Major crash leaves multiple people, including children, injured in south Natomas

SACRAMENTO — Multiple people, including children, have been hospitalized after a major crash in the south Natomas area, officials said Wednesday night.

The Sacramento Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. along San Juan Road between Binghampton and Bridgeford drives.

Rahsheed Johnson

One vehicle at the scene appeared to have gone up on a curb and struck a tree. Witnesses at the scene told CBS13 they saw that vehicle lose control and crash before the vehicle began smoking.

Witnesses said there were two adults and four or five injured children in that car, and multiple people ran to help everyone inside the vehicle get out.

Police scanner audio mentions up to eight children and an adult were in need of medical attention. Officials could not yet confirm the exact number or the extent of the injuries. Police said only one vehicle is believed to be involved at this time. Other vehicles at the scene belonged to witnesses, including the people who stopped to help those involved in the crash.

Sacramento police said that stretch of San Juan is expected to be closed through the early morning hours Thursday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.