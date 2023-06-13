Woman charged in south Natomas crash that killed 2 children, 1 adult makes appearance in court

SACRAMENTO — A woman charged in a south Natomas crash that killed two children and one adult appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

A photo shows the scene of the May 31 collision along San Juan Road near Northgate Boulevard. The crash killed three people, including two children aged 3 and 5.

Precious Dawn Flowers, 28, faces three counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, as well as nine counts of child endangerment.

Sacramento police say eleven people, including nine children, were in Flowers' vehicle at the time it crashed into a tree along San Juan Road on the night of May 31.

All of the children are between the ages of three and eight, and the two who died were aged three and five years old. The adult who died has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner as 25-year-old Rayshawna Jomonique Armstrong.

Flowers, who was arrested on May 12, is ineligible for bail and is expected back in court on the morning of June 27.