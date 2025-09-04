Students safe after Central California school bus bursts into flames

Authorities say farm workers helped flag down and stop a school bus that was just starting to catch fire in Madera County, helping everyone escape promptly.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office says, Thursday morning, a Madera Unified bus was carrying students from La Vina to Madera South High School. It's unclear how many people were on the bus.

Near Avenue 8 and Road 23 1/2, deputies say the bus started stalling out.

Some nearby farm workers also waved down the driver, the sheriff's office says, and reported that smoke was starting to come out of the back of the bus.

All students were then evacuated, with the bus catching fire shortly after everyone got off.

Flames ended up engulfing much of the bus.

Aftermath of the bus fire. Madera County Sheriff's Office

"We want to reassure the public that neither the students nor the driver was harmed," the sheriff's office and Madera Unified said in a statement.

Exactly what caused the bus to catch fire is being investigated.