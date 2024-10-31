Sutter County woman's thriller movie with local cast, crew hits streaming platforms

SUTTER COUNTY – A murder thriller, which has parts inspired by real-life events and was written and produced by a Sutter County woman, is now available on streaming platforms.

Nearly everything about the movie "Lyvia's House" is local to Sutter County. It's about a young journalist who moves to a rural town with her boyfriend to a house where a missing woman, Lyvia, once lived. The young journalist begins to grow suspicious, connecting the dots about murders in the area.

"Those murders are based on something that really happened here in the 70s so that event was inspired by true events. But the rest of it is how do I let people know how beautiful the community is? Give a flavor of what it's like to live here?" producer Patricia V. Davis said.

She says she was worried about how low their budget was, that is until the community stepped up to fill in the gaps.

"If you look at the production value, the planes, the cars, that was all donated to us to use by the local people. And everybody you see in the background, they're all locals," Davis said.

They also filmed in Yuba County in Marysville and Olivehurst and Davis used her house as the main set.

"Twenty-seven different locations, local locations," she said.

The cast and crew are also locals.

"Our community is so small that when something big happens people take note and want to help out," said Sutter County resident Cindy Gander.

"Today I'm leaving to go to the American Film Market and we're in talks for two other films in this area," Davis said.

Davis says the movie has been well-received by the community and they have high hopes for the future.

"We need something to put us more on the map," Gander said.

"You blink and you pass Nicolaus but the community is really amazing, healthy. As you can see with this project, everybody coming together," said Sutter County resident Herb Gander.

If you want to watch "Lyvia's House" you can find it on Apple TV, Prime Video and more.