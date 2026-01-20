Lululemon pulls "Get Low" leggings from website after customers say they're sheer

Athletic wear company Lululemon is pulling a new style of leggings from its North American website after customers complained the fabric was see-through.

Vancouver-based Lululemon said it "temporarily paused sales online" of its new "Get Low" collection to evaluate customer feedback. The collection remains available for sale in its North American stores and in other markets online.

The apparel maker also said that it plans to help customers better understand the product, and expects to make the "Get Low" leggings available for sale online in the U.S. and Canada again soon.

In online reviews and in social media forums like Reddit, some customers complained that the temporarily unavailable leggings were not "squat proof."

"Our Get Low collection is designed to support our guests as they train and features seamless technology to provide a sculpted look and feel in a weightless, fast-drying fabric," Lululemon said in a statement to CBS News.

Lululemon's "Get Low" tights are temporarily unavailable online in North America. Screenshot/ Lululemon Austria

Designed for weight training, the seamless, knit tights feature "four-way stretch" and are engineered to provide "a hugged feel and a defined look to your quads and glutes through every supercharged movement," according to a product listing on the European version of the website.

The company announced in December that its CEO Calvin McDonald will step down at the end of January. Chief Financial Officer Meghan Frank and Chief Commercial Officer André Maestrini will serve as interim co-CEOs as the company's board conducts a comprehensive search for a permanent leader.

Industry analysts say that whoever ends up at the helm of the company will have to contend with challenges including product development and competition from challengers like Alo Yoga and Vuori.