Louisiana man suspected of armed robbery for allegedly attacking store clerk with tree branch

By KTBS Web Staff

/ CNN

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) -- A Shreveport, Louisiana man is suspected of armed robbery after, Shreveport police say, he attacked a store clerk with a tree branch.

Willie Mandigo, 33, was arrested Tuesday morning after patrol units responded to a store in the 600 block of East 70th Street. Police say the clerk suffered multiple lacerations to his hands and arms.

Officers identified Mandigo as the one who attacked the clerk and stole his keys. A good Samaritan saw what happened, helped the victim, and retrieved the stolen items from Mandigo, police said.

Mandigo was arrested at Line Avenue and Gideon Street and booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

