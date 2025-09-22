Central California dairy employee arrested after alleged abuse of cow

An employee has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after an incident involving a cow at a Central California dairy over the weekend.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office said deputies and animal services officers responded to a dairy on Sunday along Copa De Ora Avenue in the Los Banos area to investigate a report of animal abuse.

Deputies said a camera caught an employee whipping, shocking, and putting a water hose down a cow's throat more than 50 times.

Further, deputies said the employee was reportedly seen hitting the cow with a gate several times.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Los Banos resident Salvador Vargas. He was arrested on Sunday.

Vargas is now facing animal cruelty charges. The cow has been taken to a medical barn for observation; no other details about the cow's condition have been released.