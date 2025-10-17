Placer County town of Loomis considers entertainment zone for downtown

A new proposal is creating buzz in the Northern California town of Loomis, as city leaders consider bringing an Entertainment Zone to the heart of the community.

The proposal, which would stretch from 3565 Taylor Road to 3790 Taylor Road, could transform the way people experience downtown, allowing visitors to legally enjoy alcohol outdoors.

The concept comes from California Senate Bill 76, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2023, which allowed San Francisco to establish Entertainment Zones through local ordinances.

Later legislation expanded the idea statewide, with cities like Sacramento implementing their own zones. Now, Loomis, northeast of Sacramento in Placer County, is exploring whether the concept could work in a smaller town.

"It's not about drinking and partying hard. It's about connecting the businesses together," said Nate Peters, owner of Gander Taphouse.

The idea is drawing mixed reactions from locals. Some see it as a way to boost small businesses and community events.

"I think it's something that would really help out our businesses," said Monica Nickel, who often visits downtown.

Others worry about changing Loomis' family-friendly feel.

"My first thoughts were that it would increase the level of intoxicated individuals in our downtown area," said Rachel Halverson, a Loomis resident of 17 years. "You don't need to have an open container and walk place to place. I think we need to concentrate on places for our kids," she added.

Supporters say the zone could encourage more mingling and foot traffic downtown.

"It's nice that we do offer a lot of small family nights, and I think it would continue to promote that people might actually mingle around the whole town more and enjoy more businesses as well," Nickel said.

The town council has formed an Ad Hoc Committee with two members to develop an Entertainment Zone management plan and explore necessary code amendments.

"The blueprint has been written. It's not that hard to follow. There's rules, there's wristbands, there's cups. We implement because we want this to be a safe and fun thing for families," Peters said.

While still in the early stages, the proposal is being taken seriously. The next few months will determine whether Loomis moves forward with its own Entertainment Zone.