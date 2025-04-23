Watch CBS News
Semi-truck cab crashes off Highway 99 near Lodi

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – A semi-truck crashed off of Highway 99 near Lodi Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway, near the Armstrong Road onramp.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a semi-truck's cab ended up down and off the freeway. The trailer detached in the crash and was left dangling slightly over a barrier.

No injuries were reported, California Highway Patrol says.

Due to the crash, CHP says the number 3 lane on southbound Highway 99 will be closed for several hours as crews clean up some possibly hazardous material.

Drivers heading through the area are being urged to use caution. 

