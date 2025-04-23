Semi-truck cab crashes off Highway 99 near Lodi

Semi crashes off Highway 99 near Lodi

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – A semi-truck crashed off of Highway 99 near Lodi Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway, near the Armstrong Road onramp.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a semi-truck's cab ended up down and off the freeway. The trailer detached in the crash and was left dangling slightly over a barrier.

🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT! Southbound State Route 99, north of Armstrong Road, the number 3 lane will be closed due to removal and Hazmat cleanup operations. The expected duration of this closure is approximately three hours. We urge all motorists to exercise caution during this period.🚨 pic.twitter.com/5XH1WBOwgX — CHP Stockton (@CHP_Stockton) April 23, 2025

No injuries were reported, California Highway Patrol says.

Due to the crash, CHP says the number 3 lane on southbound Highway 99 will be closed for several hours as crews clean up some possibly hazardous material.

Drivers heading through the area are being urged to use caution.