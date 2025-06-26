Fire at property near Lodi sees structure, propane tank go up in flames

Crews are cleaning up after an early morning structure fire near Lodi where a propane tank also caught fire.

The scene was along Clements Road, near E. Harney Lane east of Lodi.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 4 a.m. and found that a building on private property had caught fire. A propane tank was also on fire.

The propane tank continued to burn for some time. No other structures other than an outbuilding appear to have been affected.

Residents were home at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.