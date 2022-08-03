Lodi police participate in National Night Out

LODI — Tonight is National Night Out, and the Lodi Police Department was out in the community.

The Lodi police department began participating four years after its conception in 1984. It became one of the first California cities to do so, connecting with its local community every first Tuesday in August.

"It's a great way for the community to come interact with the cops," said 17-year department veteran Sgt. Ryan Holz, who credits National Night Out for keeping their community close.

"We've had great support in our community. This is just a way to thank them," said Sgt. Holz.

According to the United States Census Bureau, more than 18% of Auburn residents were not born there.

"Policing in Lodi California is very different from where they grew up if they came from a different nation. Especially in todays day... they expect their officers to be transparent to get to know them," continued Sgt. Holz.

The city's safety ambassador program begins the same night as National Night Out.

"These individuals are equipped and trained to leave their vehicles and go out and engage in the unsheltered where they find them," said Lodi Community Development Director John Dellamonica.

Safety ambassadors are unarmed and help relieve police resources for more major incidents.

"If you're an employee and you're leaving a business and you don't feel comfortable they'll escort you to the vehicle," said Dellamonica.

Dellamonica went on to tell us ambassadors have a direct line to police if minor problems escalate.

Lodi police hopes that nights like this improve relationships and encourage community members to join the department.Lodi police hopes that nights like this not only improve relationships but also encourage community members to join the department.