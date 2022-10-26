Lodi police allegedly arrest armed gang members at Halloween event

LODI - Police in Lodi may have prevented a shooting at a Halloween party in the downtown area.

According to a Lodi Police Department statement, on Sunday, police received a tip that four gang members with guns were headed to the Zombie Walk & Halloween Fair. At around 7 p.m., police intercepted one adult and one juvenile suspect allegedly armed with a handgun and a shotgun between them both. The two were arrested on weapons charges and outstanding warrants.

A second juvenile was also detained but was released at the scene, say police. The fourth suspect drove away in a vehicle. Police pursued the suspect but called off the chase after the suspect allegedly drove recklessly and posed a public threat.

Police believe the suspects were targeting opposing gang members and not members of the public.

In its 13th year, the Zombie Walk & Halloween Fair boasts itself as being the biggest event of its kind in Northern California, according to visitstockton.org.