City of Lodi discusses how to make Turner Road, California Street intersection safer

A Lodi intersection that residents call dangerous is one step closer to being safer.

The intersection of Turner Road and California Street has seen a series of crashes, and now, the community wants to see change.

Homeowners along Turner Road say they are fed up. A white SUV crashed into the side of Vintage Church at the intersection just three months ago.

"If you did not know this, this was the third time a car has crashed into our building," said Timothy Stewart, a pastor at Vintage Church.

Stewart is also helping spearhead this grassroots effort.

"Following the most recent accident, we felt we should advocate for change at the California/Turner intersection," he said.

Lodi's public works department says several changes have been made along Turner Road throughout the years, including, most recently, a speed check sign.

Lodi police say Turner Road is heavily patrolled. It accounts for less than four miles or less than 2% of the roadways that the police force tries to mitigate.

Neighbors want to see more done. Pedestrian safety and making parking easier are top of mind.

The city just recently approved a budget, where there isn't much room for additional spending. It will be up to the city council to decide whether improvements to the intersection will move forward.

"Once we figure out what the preferred project is, then we can come back to the council with a request for funds," said Public Works Director Charles Swimley Jr.

The council did not make a decision Wednesday night, but the public works says there will be another community and council meeting in late July to figure out what can be done.