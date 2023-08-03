Northern California livestock owners taking precautions following VSV outbreak in SoCal

PLACER COUNTY -- A viral disease affecting livestock in Southern California has people up north on high alert.

It's Vesicular Stomatitis, a contagious viral disease affecting horses, cattle and other species. Humans who handle the animals can become infected, but it's rare.

The first sign in horses is lethargy, followed by lesions in and around the mouth which eventually turn into ulcers. They spread through biting insects but can also be passed through animal-to-animal contact and contaminated equipment.

Linda Waldeck, manager of Creekwood Equestrian Park, said she is now taking extra precautions to keep her animals safe.

"Don't share feed buckets, don't get nose to nose," Waldeck said. "You have to know what's going on and you need to know what 'normal' is like for your horses too."

The disease can be deadly in some cases. Sometimes an antibiotic may be needed for secondary infection from lesions, but they often resolve within a few weeks.