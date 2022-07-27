Watch CBS News
Local News

Vallejo man found with stolen trailer, motorcycle in Lincoln

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

LINCOLN — A Solano County man was arrested after being found with a stolen trailer and motorcycle in the Lincoln area, authorities said Wednesday.

The Lincoln Police Department said Vallejo resident Justin Scott, 40, was arrested Sunday and booked into the South Placer Jail.

Scott was pulled over in the area of Lincoln Boulevard and Ferrari Ranch Road. He was driving a truck that had a trailer attached. Inside the trailer, there was a motorcycle covered by a tarp.

Lincoln police said the officer determined through a records check that the trailer and motorcycle were reported stolen out of the city of Davis.

Both items have since been returned to the owners.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on July 27, 2022 / 3:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.