Vallejo man found with stolen trailer, motorcycle in Lincoln

LINCOLN — A Solano County man was arrested after being found with a stolen trailer and motorcycle in the Lincoln area, authorities said Wednesday.

The Lincoln Police Department said Vallejo resident Justin Scott, 40, was arrested Sunday and booked into the South Placer Jail.

Scott was pulled over in the area of Lincoln Boulevard and Ferrari Ranch Road. He was driving a truck that had a trailer attached. Inside the trailer, there was a motorcycle covered by a tarp.

Lincoln police said the officer determined through a records check that the trailer and motorcycle were reported stolen out of the city of Davis.

Both items have since been returned to the owners.