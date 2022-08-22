Lincoln pre-teen taking on fashion industry, tapped to be a back-to-school trendsetter

LINCOLN - Watch out fashion world, there's a new designer on the horizon and she's already making a splash with animal prints and bight colors.

Marlee Stark isn't even a teenager yet, but at just 12 years old, she knows what she likes, and an online retailer likes it, too. Zulily picked Marlee as one of their back-to-school trendsetters after she designed her own clothing line and won their national competition.

Marlee goes to John Adams Academy, a charter school in Lincoln, where she has to wear a uniform, and perhaps that's where her fashion creativity came to life.

"So, usually a lot of jewelry I add, because that's one of the few things that we're allowed to do," she said. "And hair accessories and wearing your hair in cool ways."

But it's not just about looking good. Marlee uses fashion techniques to make kids feel good, too.

"They may look down on themselves because they don't have those clothes that look cool, and my goal is to make sure that kids know whatever they have in their closet you can still make it unique and cool, and you don't have to spend a lot of money on something," Marlee said.

For this young trendsetter, you might want to jot her name down, because you just may see it one day on your clothing tag.