Lincoln residents call on city council to halt plan for proposed disc golf course

LINCOLN — As the threat of disc golf looms over the town of Lincoln, neighbors are hoping to protect one local park from a new course.

Neighbors spoke out at a city council meeting Tuesday night after signing a petition against the possible course, saying it could impact the animal ecosystems in Auburn Ravine Park.

"I like going down to the ravine and the dog park because they have those little playgrounds down there," said Lincoln resident Ariel Jilg.

She lives across the street from the park with her grandfather, Al. The two enjoy the nature preserve, which is just steps away from their front door, but now the city of Lincoln is considering a new fixture — an 18-hole disc golf course that is causing an in-house rivalry already.

"It is a big park just full of dead trees, so it would be good with golf. I think it would be fun to go down and play," Ariel said.

"It's a preserve. It's for animals," said Al, who isn't the only resident opposed.

The city council meeting garnered dozens of speakers asking Lincoln to reject the proposal completely.

"We insist the City of Lincoln put on hold any plan to convert this open space to a golf course," one resident said.

Disc golf is a professional sport similar to the traditional game of golf, except, instead of a club and golf ball, players use discs and toss them into nets at each hole. It's a game Lincoln residents don't want to play.

More than 700 people signed the petition against it, citing environmental concerns including damage to animal habitats if the course is built in the Auburn Ravine Preserve and citing neighborhood concerns including traffic and parking

"Parking, the noise, and it's just a lot more people," Al said.

CBS13 spoke directly to the newly appointed mayor of Lincoln off camera who said this disc golf course is in the very early phases of discussion. Currently, there is no plan or funding for the course and nothing has been approved.