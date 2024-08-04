First responders stress importance of life jackets after dangerous weekend on Sacramento rivers

First responders urge caution after dangerous weekend on the water in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – It was a dangerous weekend on the river in Sacramento with first responders pulling two bodies from the water as they continue to caution people before they go in this summer.

"We do not pull dead bodies out of the river with life jackets on," said Captain Justin Sylvia with Sac Fire. "It's always someone who doesn't have life jackets on."

Whether swimming, floating or out on a boat, Sylvia said to wear a life jacket.

On Sunday, Sac Fire was called to the Sacramento River when a boater noticed the body of a man floating face down in the water.

"Once our rescue boat arrived on scene, we learned this body was beyond any help," said Sylvia.

Less than 24 hours before, Sac Metro Fire tried to save a man in his 30s who went under at Clay Banks.

"It's devastating," said Battalion Chief for Sac Metro Fire Parker Wilbourn. "It's absolutely devastating that one person isn't going home today."

This drowning is now the third at Clay Banks and the fifth on the American River this summer. Every victim has not been wearing a life jacket even though first responders continue to caution river-goers.

"People just don't want to listen to it," said Sylvia. "They think they are above that. They think they are untouchable."

The river may look inviting on a sweltering Sacramento summer day while looking at the surface, but underneath there are all kinds of obstacles combined with the current.

"That life jacket will keep you afloat if you do run into a snag-type situation and at least keep your head above water," said Sylvia.

"It is better to be safe than sorry," said Gil Uresti who was out on the water with his family this weekend.

"Even if they are just playing on the edge right here near the water, we make sure they have the life jackets on them," said Uresti.

Sylvia said if you are with someone who goes under or is starting to struggle in the water, it is important to remember the exact location you last saw them as this really helps rescue teams because often, the current does not carry the person very far.

He also warned people if someone from your group drowns, do not run in after them without a life jacket. First responders do not want it to go from a one-person rescue to two or more.