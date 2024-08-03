Divers recover body from American River in Rancho Cordova, marking 5th drowning in area this season

RANCHO CORDOVA – Crews with Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District recovered the body of a man who was reported to have gone underwater and not resurface in the American River in the Rancho Cordova area on Saturday.

Around 11:30 a.m., crews responded to the American River just upstream from the Rossmoor Boat Launch for reports that a victim last seen along the Clay Banks playing in the water went under and did not resurface. The man, who crews said was in his 30s, was not wearing a life jacket.

By 2:45 p.m., crews shifted to a recovery mode and the body was pulled from the river around 4:45 p.m. Crews said the body was found via a helicopter downriver from Rossmoor Bar.

Sac Metro said the victim was in challenging terrain due to hazards that may not be visible, including cross currents.

"Several individuals did reach out and try to effect a rescue but they were exhausted and had to retreat back to shore," said Parker Wilbourn with Sac Metro. "So this is an absolute worst-case scenario for this individual. It's a tragic event and it's something we say over and over: please wear your life jackets."

Crews said the man has been submerged underwater for several hours.

This is the fifth drowning in the area this season, Sac Metro said.

They added that it's best to throw something at a drowning person and call 911 rather than trying to get in the water and also become a victim.