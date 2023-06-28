License plate reader helps nab attempted homicide suspect in Millbrae

MILLBRAE -- A suspect in an attempted homicide was arrested in Millbrae after his vehicle was captured by an automated license plate reader (ALPR) camera, authorities said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said deputies received an ALPR alert about a wanted vehicle on Tuesday at about 6:30 p.m. The vehicle was associated with an attempted homicide out of Lodi and was in the area of Millbrae Avenue and El Camino Real.

Deputies located the vehicle and with the assistance of with Burlingame police officers performed a high-risk traffic stop and arrested the driver. He was identified as 20-year-old Peter Sim Jr.

Peter Sim Jr. San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

Sim was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on a no-bail warrant issued by the Lodi Police Department.

"I am proud of the exceptional work carried out by our deputies in safely apprehending a potential homicide suspect," said Sheriff Christina Corpus in a prepared statement. "Their professionalism and training allowed them to quickly find and arrest a suspect wanted for a violent crime and helps to bring some sense of closure to the Lodi Community. I would also like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Burlingame Police Department for their invaluable assistance in taking the suspect into custody."