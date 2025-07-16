Watch CBS News
Grass fire burns several structures in Rio Linda, no homes damaged

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs,
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Forward progress has been stopped in a grass fire that was threatening homes in the Rio Linda area Wednesday afternoon, firefighters said. 

The fire broke out on E. Levee Road, south of W. Elverta Road, around 2:15 p.m. This area is just north of Sacramento and on the west side of Rio Linda. It grew to burn around 250 acres before the Sacramento Fire Department said that crews got a handle on the flames.

Several outbuildings were burned, but no homes were damaged.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

