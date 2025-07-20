Lathrop Police recover 2 bodies from San Joaquin River; foul play suspected

Lathrop Police said two bodies were recovered in local waterways on Saturday.

Police said no foul play is suspected and that the two bodies were found separately. Police said they are leading one investigation, and the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is leading the other.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the bodies were found in the San Joaquin River/Old River in Lathrop.

Police asked residents to remember to always wear a life jacket when boating or near open water; never swim alone or under the influence of alcohol or drugs; be aware of currents, drop-offs and underwater hazards.