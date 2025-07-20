Watch CBS News
Lathrop Police recover 2 bodies from San Joaquin River; foul play suspected

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

Lathrop Police said two bodies were recovered in local waterways on Saturday.

Police said no foul play is suspected and that the two bodies were found separately. Police said they are leading one investigation, and the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is leading the other.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the bodies were found in the San Joaquin River/Old River in Lathrop.

Police asked residents to remember to always wear a life jacket when boating or near open water; never swim alone or under the influence of alcohol or drugs; be aware of currents, drop-offs and underwater hazards. 

