Southbound I-5 near Lathrop closed due to CHP officer-involved shooting investigation
Traffic on southbound Interstate 5 in the Lathrop area is being diverted off of the freeway Thursday morning due to an officer-involved shooting investigation.
Exactly what time the incident happened is unclear, but California Highway Patrol announced just before 1 a.m. that traffic was being diverted at Louise Avenue.
CHP confirmed that they were investigating an officer-involved shooting, but did not provide further details.
Manteca police are helping with the investigation.
No estimated time of the freeway reopening has been given.