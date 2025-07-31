Southbound I-5 near Lathrop closed due to CHP officer-involved shooting investigation

Shooting investigation on I-5 near Lathrop has freeway closed

Traffic on southbound Interstate 5 in the Lathrop area is being diverted off of the freeway Thursday morning due to an officer-involved shooting investigation.

Exactly what time the incident happened is unclear, but California Highway Patrol announced just before 1 a.m. that traffic was being diverted at Louise Avenue.

**TRAFFIC ALERT**

All traffic southbound I-5 is being diverted off at Louise Ave. Louise Ave on-ramp to southbound I-5 is closed due to law enforcement investigation. Unknown estimated time to reopen. Use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/jfNhGsOrPZ — CHP Stockton (@CHP_Stockton) July 31, 2025

CHP confirmed that they were investigating an officer-involved shooting, but did not provide further details.

Manteca police are helping with the investigation.

No estimated time of the freeway reopening has been given.