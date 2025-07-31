Watch CBS News
Southbound I-5 near Lathrop closed due to CHP officer-involved shooting investigation

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Traffic on southbound Interstate 5 in the Lathrop area is being diverted off of the freeway Thursday morning due to an officer-involved shooting investigation.

Exactly what time the incident happened is unclear, but California Highway Patrol announced just before 1 a.m. that traffic was being diverted at Louise Avenue.

CHP confirmed that they were investigating an officer-involved shooting, but did not provide further details.

Manteca police are helping with the investigation.

No estimated time of the freeway reopening has been given. 

