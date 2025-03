SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – A large pothole has one lane of westbound Interstate 580 closed in the Tracy Triangle area Tuesday morning.

The pothole opened up in the number two lane of the freeway east of International Parkway.

California Highway Patrol is urging drivers to use caution and take Interstate 205 if possible.

Caltrans crews are at the scene but it's unclear how long it will take to fix the roadway.