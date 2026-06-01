Bay Area man dies in drowning at Lake Tulloch in Calaveras County

A Santa Clara County man died in an apparent drowning at Lake Tulloch over the weekend.

According to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the residential shoreline of Lake Tulloch early Saturday afternoon after a man was seen struggling in the water.

Friends reported seeing the man go underwater and not resurface. He had apparently swum from the main shore to an island about 90 feet offshore but became fatigued while swimming back.

The man was not wearing a life vest, authorities said.

After a search involving several local agencies, the man's body was located by a remotely operated vehicle around 4 p.m. He was about 28 feet underwater, the sheriff's office said.

Divers have since recovered the man's body. His name has not been released, but he was identified as a 31-year-old resident of Campbell.