Lake Tahoe bear damages vehicle after becoming trapped inside

A bear in the Lake Tahoe area significantly damaged a vehicle after it became trapped inside.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office recently responded to Incline Village after a person opened the door to their vehicle and discovered a bear was trapped inside.

Deputies said the bear ran off quickly after the door was opened, but left behind significant damage. Pictures the sheriff's office shared show the inside paneling ripped off from all doors.

"Situations like this can happen when bears gain access to food or scented items left in vehicles," the Nevada Department of Wildlife said.

People in the Lake Tahoe area are urged to remove all food, trash and scented items from their vehicles. Officials also urge people to lock vehicle doors and keep the windows fully closed.

Wildlife officials say bears that access human food can become conditioned to it, leading to an increase in possible future conflicts.

Bear activity also increases in the Tahoe Basin during the spring.