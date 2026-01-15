Labor dispute unfolds over construction pick for California's Sites Reservoir

A construction controversy is building over the massive Sites Reservoir that could help solve California's water-storage problem.

With Barnard Construction set to be recommended and selected by the Sites Reservoir Authority board on Friday, a powerful California labor group is calling out the company for being non-union and based out-of-state.

Jay Bradshaw, the executive officer for Nor Cal Carpenters Union is calling out a decision by the Sites Reservoir Authority to recommend the Montana-based company Barnard Construction for the job.

"There's trouble here," Bradshaw said. "Pump the brakes."

The Sites Reservoir Authority would require 20% of all construction hires be from Yolo, Colusa, and Glenn counties, where the project will sit, and 50% of all hires would be required to live in the Sacramento Valley.

"Is it your concern that they would not fulfill those requirements, even if they're signing on some paper that says they will?" I asked Bradshaw.

"We don't think they can," Bradshaw said. "To be able to do that, you have to have relationships and connections."

Barnard Construction issued a letter to the Sites Authority responding to the Nor Cal Carpenters Union, stating its intent "to dispel some of the misinformation being put forth by the Northern California Carpenters Union." The letter added that "the [State Building Trades Council of California], representing 14 crafts and 150 local unions, committed to support and work with Barnard on the project."

"Based on their track record, there'll be out-of-state workers brought in. Now you have a policing issue potentially," Bradshaw said.

The massive project is slated to begin construction this year, estimated to cost $6 billion to complete and hold 1.5 million acre-feet of water, enough to serve three million households for an entire year.

JP Robinette is the Sites Project Authority's engineering and construction manager.

"We take all stakeholder feedback seriously, Robinette said. "I want to make it really clear our priority is to put Californians to work on this job."

Robinette said the agency stands behind its recommendation of Barnard to build the reservoir and will keep looking for more input.

"We do not believe Barnard is anywhere near qualified for something of this scope and size," Bradshaw said.

The reservoir committee and the Sites Authority Board are each set to vote on naming Barnard to lead constructionon Friday morning.