Kourtney Kardashian says baby is safe after urgent fetal surgery: "I will be forever grateful"

Kourtney Kardashian revealed that her unborn son is safe after an urgent fetal surgery.

On Wednesday, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star posted a photo of her in a hospital bed holding her husband Travis Barker's hand on Instagram.

In the emotional post, Kardashian thanked her doctors and family for helping her through the terrifying ordeal.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," she wrote. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterward, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

Kardashian added that she has a new respect for mothers following the unexpected health scare.

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," she continued. "I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

"Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing," she added.

On Sept. 1, Barker's band Blink-182 announced on Instagram they were temporarily pausing the European leg of their tour because of an unspecified "urgent family matter."

"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States," the statement read. "The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

On Wednesday, Barker thanked his fans for their support and said the band's tour would resume on Friday.

"God is great," he tweeted. "I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I'm so grateful went well."