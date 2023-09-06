Kourtney Kardashian shares recent urgent fetal surgery experience

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to thank her doctors for saving her baby's life after recently undergoing urgent fetal surgery.

She also called out her husband, Travis Barker, and her mom Kris Jenner, thanking them for their support.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," wrote Kardashian on Instagram.

Last week, Barker, who is the drummer for Blink-182, announced he would be leaving the band's European tour early to deal with an "urgent family matter."

The baby is the reality star's fourth child, and her first with husband Travis Barker. She continued on Instagram to share the fear she felt with the emergency.

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear."

"Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."