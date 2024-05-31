Kings, Coach Brown agree to multiyear extension through 2026-27 season

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Kings have agreed to an extension with coach Mike Brown to keep him under contract through the 2026-27 season, the organization confirmed to CBS Sacramento on Friday night.

The team has not yet released how much the contract was worth. However, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Brown and the Kings agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract extension.

ESPN further reported that Brown will get a $4 million raise to $8.5 million for next season and then $8.5 million a year for two additional seasons added on to his previous deal.

Brown, the 2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year, has a 94-70 record in two seasons with Sacramento. He led the Kings to their first playoff berth since 2006 in his first year in charge and then fell just short of a return to the playoffs this last season when Sacramento lost a play-in game for the eighth seed to New Orleans after going 46-36 in the regular season.

Brown has been a key part of a turnaround in Sacramento, helping the team snap the longest playoff drought in NBA history and winning his second career Coach of the Year award.

Brown and Rick Adelman are the only Kings coaches to lead the team to a winning record in any season since the franchise moved to Sacramento in 1985.

Brown has a 441-286 career record with Cleveland, the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento.