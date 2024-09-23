Young bike group causes $2,000 worth of damage throwing pots at cars in Stockton

Teens use clay pots to throw at cars in Stockton

Teens use clay pots to throw at cars in Stockton

STOCKTON — A group of minors riding through a Stockton neighborhood caused thousands of dollars worth of damage by throwing terracotta pots at cars.

Neighbors on Cameron Way say it's usually quiet where they live and not much goes on.

"It's really disheartening," said John Lozano, who lives on the street.

Lozano's Ring security camera captured a group of bicyclists riding down the street, some of them throwing those pots and leaving damage to neighbors' cars.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said at least seven teenagers were involved causing a total of $2,000 worth of damage.

"They're just kind of shocked because we're standing out here watching them do it and they didn't care," Lozano said. "And that's the part where if they know you're watching them do it and they don't care, what are they going to do if there was no one around?"

One man, even taking running after the group.

One car's taillight was shattered to pieces. Pieces of clay and glass were left on the asphalt below.

For Lozano, he said it's up to the parents to teach their kids to do the right thing.

"It's Sunday night. You guys should be at home getting ready for school with your parents," he said.

"A bunch of kids riding their bikes should be OK, but now you see a group, you're going to assume they're up to trouble, and that's the tough part about that," Lozano added.

No one has been cited or arrested. The sheriff's office said it is asking neighbors to review their own security footage to see if they caught anything that sticks out.