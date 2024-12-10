New Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty sworn in at city council meeting

Kevin McCarty to be sworn-in as Sacramento mayor

Kevin McCarty to be sworn-in as Sacramento mayor

Kevin McCarty to be sworn-in as Sacramento mayor

SACRAMENTO – A number of elected officials were sworn in at Tuesday's city council meeting, including the city's new mayor Kevin McCarty.

The time has come for these elected officials to begin walking the walk as the spots these candidates were vying for become official.

For McCarty, it truly was a fight to the finish line in the Sacramento mayoral race.

Weeks after Election Day, the mayoral race remained close, with McCarty and epidemiologist Dr. Flo Cofer only separated by one percentage point of the tallied votes.

McCarty declared victory at the end of November.

"Voters aren't satisfied with the status quo," McCarty said at the press conference after he claimed victory.

McCarty had served in the California State Assembly since 2014. Prior to his time at the state level, McCarty also served on Sacramento's city council for a decade beginning in 2004.

As a new face takes office, Sacramentans are saying goodbye to a familiar one.

Darrell Steinberg announced back in May of 2023 that he would not seek re-election for a third term, opening the door for Sacramento residents to elect their first new mayor in eight years.

"I feel some relief, I feel some sense of accomplishment, but mostly I feel gratitude," Steinberg said as he reflected on his final days in office. "Gratitude to the people of Sacramento, gratitude to all the people who have helped me along my journey."

Tuesday night's city council meeting was a packed house.