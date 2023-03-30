Keegan Murray breaks rookie record for most 3-pointers in a season in historic game for Kings

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray broke the record for most three-pointers made in a season by a rookie in a matchup against the Portland Trailblazers on Wednesday night.

Murray, now at 188 3PM and counting, took the No. 1 spot from Donovan Mitchell (187).

The rookie is the first Kings player to hold the record and is one of six players in franchise history to make more than 180 three-pointers in a single season, the organization said Wednesday night.

Murray, at the time the record was broken, has the third-highest three-point shooting percentage among rookies (40.7%) and ranks sixth among rookies in total points (883) and scoring average (11.9).

But he isn't just posting great numbers as a rookie. Murray ranks 11th in the NBA in three-point shooting percentage among players who shoot more than six threes a game.

It wasn't just a big night for Murray. Murray broke the record in a game that saw the Kings clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2006. A win against the Blazers secured them a top-6 seed in the Western Conference, avoiding the play-in tournament that decides each conference's 7 and 8 seeds.