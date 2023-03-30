Watch CBS News
Kings

Keegan Murray breaks rookie record for most 3-pointers in a season in historic game for Kings

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray broke the record for most three-pointers made in a season by a rookie in a matchup against the Portland Trailblazers on Wednesday night.

Murray, now at 188 3PM and counting, took the No. 1 spot from Donovan Mitchell (187).

The rookie is the first Kings player to hold the record and is one of six players in franchise history to make more than 180 three-pointers in a single season, the organization said Wednesday night.

Murray, at the time the record was broken, has the third-highest three-point shooting percentage among rookies (40.7%) and ranks sixth among rookies in total points (883) and scoring average (11.9).

But he isn't just posting great numbers as a rookie. Murray ranks 11th in the NBA in three-point shooting percentage among players who shoot more than six threes a game.

It wasn't just a big night for Murray. Murray broke the record in a game that saw the Kings clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2006. A win against the Blazers secured them a top-6 seed in the Western Conference, avoiding the play-in tournament that decides each conference's 7 and 8 seeds.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 29, 2023 / 9:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.