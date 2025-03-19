Watch CBS News
Local News

Construction of newest Kaiser facility in Sacramento's Railyards begins

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs,
Hunter Sowards

/ CBS Sacramento

Sacramento city leaders break ground on new Kaiser Permanente building
Sacramento city leaders break ground on new Kaiser Permanente building 01:36

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento city leaders celebrated the groundbreaking of Kaiser Permanente's newest facility in the Railyards area. 

The facility will be on Bercut Avenue just off Railyard Boulevard, near the site where the future Sacramento Republic FC stadium will be. 

The campus will be 18 acres and will house Kaiser's Advanced Neuroscience Center, focusing on complex conditions of the brain and spine. 

kaiser-railyards.png
The Kaiser Permanente Railyards Medical Facility will be located at Bercut Avenue and Railyards Boulevard.  Kaiser Permanente

It will also include outpatient medical officers, dozens of emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care, labor and delivery and postpartum care, exam rooms and more.

"I am beyond proud Kaiser has shaped healthcare here, and will continue to shape it in the future with the opening of our Railyards hospital," said Jay Robinson, Kaiser's senior vice president.

While the facility marks the start of the Railyards transformation, city leaders acknowledged who the land originally belonged to. 

Wilton Rancheria tribal members joined the groundbreaking Wednesday to do a formal land acknowledgment ceremony, recognizing the original people living in the area.

Construction is expected to be finished by 2029. 

Republic FC said it expects to break ground for the new stadium later this year, with completion scheduled for 2027.

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.