Construction of newest Kaiser facility in Sacramento's Railyards begins

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento city leaders celebrated the groundbreaking of Kaiser Permanente's newest facility in the Railyards area.

The facility will be on Bercut Avenue just off Railyard Boulevard, near the site where the future Sacramento Republic FC stadium will be.

The campus will be 18 acres and will house Kaiser's Advanced Neuroscience Center, focusing on complex conditions of the brain and spine.

The Kaiser Permanente Railyards Medical Facility will be located at Bercut Avenue and Railyards Boulevard. Kaiser Permanente

It will also include outpatient medical officers, dozens of emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care, labor and delivery and postpartum care, exam rooms and more.

"I am beyond proud Kaiser has shaped healthcare here, and will continue to shape it in the future with the opening of our Railyards hospital," said Jay Robinson, Kaiser's senior vice president.

While the facility marks the start of the Railyards transformation, city leaders acknowledged who the land originally belonged to.

Wilton Rancheria tribal members joined the groundbreaking Wednesday to do a formal land acknowledgment ceremony, recognizing the original people living in the area.

Construction is expected to be finished by 2029.

Republic FC said it expects to break ground for the new stadium later this year, with completion scheduled for 2027.