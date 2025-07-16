New eastbound Highway 50 split in Sacramento to begin this week

Drivers should be aware of a new lane split on eastbound Highway 50 in Sacramento that is set to begin on Thursday.

Caltrans said the new traffic split will begin at 5 a.m. Thursday at 51st Street and will continue until after the Highway 16/Howe Avenue/Power Inn Road/Hornet Drive off-ramp.

The first and second lanes will be on the left of the median barrier and will serve as bypass lanes, meaning drivers will not be able to take the 59th Street, 65th Street and Howe Avenue exit.

The third and fourth lanes will be to the right of the barrier, where drivers will be able to exit at 59th Street, 65th Street and Howe Avenue.

This eastbound Highway 50 split is set to begin on Thursday at 5 a.m. Caltrans District 3

The lane split is part of the Fix50 Project that is rehabilitating pavement and adding high-occupancy lanes from the Highway 50 and Interstate 5 interchange to the Highway 50 and Watt Avenue interchange.

The speed limit in the work zone is 55 mph.