Julian Sands' cause of death deemed "undetermined" weeks after remains found in California mountains

Julian Sands' official cause of death has been deemed undetermined, the coroner for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department ruled weeks after the British actor's body was found.

"The cause is Undetermined due to the condition of the body and the fact that no other factors were discovered during the coroner's investigation, this is common when dealing with cases of this type," a spokesperson for the coroner's office said in a written statement. "This is the final determination."

Hikers found Sands' remains on Southern California's Mount Baldy more than five months after the actor, known for dozens of film and television credits over a five-decade career, went missing. Sands was first reported missing on Jan. 13.

The initial search for Sands was suspended on Jan. 14 due to an avalanche risk and poor trail conditions, officials said. California dealt with historics storms, flooding and mudslides this winter.

Rescuers resumed the search for Sands in June. Dozens of searchers looked for him on Mount Baldy, a popular hiking area located in the San Gabriel Mountains, about 50 miles northeast of downtown L.A. Drone crews and helicopters were used to search inaccessible areas.

"Despite the recent warmer weather, portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions," the sheriff's department said at the time. "Multiple areas include steep terrain and ravines, which still have 10 plus feet of ice and snow."

Two days after Sands went missing, a mother of four died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mt. Baldy. Later that same month, a 75-year-old man was found and rescued after going missing on Mt. Baldy for two days.

Sands appeared in "A Room with a View," "Leaving Las Vegas," "The Killing Fields," "Oceans Thirteen" and "24."