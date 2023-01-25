Second missing hiker found on California's Mount Baldy as search for actor Julian Sands continues

Search underway for another hiker missing on Mount Baldy Search underway for another hiker missing on Mount Baldy 01:12

Rescue personnel in Southern California have located a missing 75-year-old hiker on the same mountain where actor Julian Sands remained missing.

Jin Chung of Los Angeles was located Tuesday afternoon on Mount Baldy, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday evening. He was taken to a hospital with "weather-related injuries and a leg injury," the sheriff's department said, but he was still able to walk out of the forest "with some assistance."

Chung had been reported missing Sunday, according to the sheriff's department. He had carpooled to the mountain with two others and made plans to meet them back at the vehicle at 2 p.m. that same day, but did not return, authorities said.

The sheriff's department said Tuesday that the 65-year-old Sands remained missing and "no evidence of his current location has been discovered."

Sands was first reported missing Jan. 13 while hiking in Mt. Baldy, which is located in the San Gabriel Mountains, about 40 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles. It borders both L.A. and San Bernardino counties.

The department previously warned hikers to "stay away" from the Mt. Baldy area.

"It is extremely dangerous and even experienced hikers are getting in trouble," the sheriff's department said.

Earlier this month, Crystal Paula Gonzalez, a mother of four, died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mt. Baldy. She was described by friends and family as an experienced hiker.

Mount Baldy is covered in snow in the Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles, California on December 26, 2019. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Sands starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter in the 1985 British romance from director James Ivory, "A Room With a View."

He also had major roles in in 1989's "Warlock," 1990's "Arachnophobia," 1991's "Naked Lunch," 1993's "Boxing Helena," and 1995's "Leaving Las Vegas."

Sands has worked consistently in the decades since with smaller roles in film and television.