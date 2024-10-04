Hotel Marysville owners must pay for and demolish building damaged in fire, judges rule

MARYSVILLE – The owner of the Hotel Marysville must demolish the building and pay for it after the historic building burned in a fire in early June, a panel of outside judges has ruled.

Last month, that panel of judges listened to facts and arguments from the City of Marysville and the hotel's ownership.

The city provided nearly 40 exhibits as to why the building should be knocked down, citing safety issues from engineering reports including asbestos, potential for collapse and impacts to traffic and nearby businesses.

The hotel owners said an engineering report in late August said the building could revived. The owners also said since the building is historic that it has different rules and the option for restoration should be looked at.

The judges issued their ruling on Thursday, which was obtained by CBS Sacramento, saying the owner must demolish the hotel. The judges also ruled that the owner must provide proof of permits and that a contractor has been hired for demolition to the city within 10 days and actual demolition must be complete within 60 days.

In the ruling, the judges said they found that the "owner has been afforded ample opportunities" to renovate and "has expressed no meaningful intention to proceed." Therefore, the judge waived the right to seek renovation of the historic hotel.

The hotel owners have 20 days to file an appeal.

There's still been no determination on what caused the building to catch fire in June. The judges said the cause of the fire is irrelevant to the condition of the building and that the property presents an "imminent threat" to the public and nearby property. The report also says it's likely that the cause may never be known.